Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Reggie Wayne is one of the greatest pass catchers ever to touch a football but has been snubbed once again from being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wayne had a simple reaction after another year of being a finalist (sixth straight) and not being named to the 2025 class.
"Welp," Wayne posted on is X.
As a four-year starter for the Hurricanes, he set another then-school record with 173 receptions and remains one of only seven wide receivers in Hurricanes history to record 20 or more career touchdowns.
Wayne is also on the Mount Rushmore of Miami Hurricanes wide receivers. Wayne was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame at their 43rd Annual Induction Banquet on March 24, 2011.
At the pro level he was even better.
Wayne is one of only nine players in NFL history with at least 1,000 catches, 14,000 yards, and 80 touchdowns. Six already sitting in Canton, while one is not yet eligible, and two were finalists this year.
Wayne's postseason numbers are also nothing to sneeze at either. He ranks sixth in NFL playoff history with 93 receptions, seventh in receiving yards with 1,254, fourth in receiving first downs with 67 and tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns with nine. Wayne helped lead the team to a Super Bowl XLI victory, earned six Pro Bowl selections and was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor.
These are all HOF worth numbers. It is not about if he is in, it is about when he will get in. He will look to try again next year expecting a different result.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.