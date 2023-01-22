John Ruiz Provides Potential Stadium Update

One of the most notable figures in the world of NIL, John Ruiz, has become a nationwide name for his work with his company LifeWallet Sports. Through his company, he has been able to provide Miami athletes with lucrative NIL deals to promote his business.

While NIL may be the main focus of Ruiz, he has been quietly working on a project to bring the Miami Hurricanes their own stadium. Miami currently resides at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins.

Ruiz provided the Canes community with renderings for the stadium in Tropical Park last year, depicting a stadium similar to that of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The stadium would sit on the water of Tropical Park, located just a few miles from the Coral Gables campus.

A main reason Ruiz has been pushing for a permanent home for the Canes has been due to the distance Hard Rock Stadium is from the campus. Depending on traffic, it can take up to 45 minutes to get from the University to the stadium in Miami Gardens.

Before the Canes took their team up the Hard Rock Stadium, the Orange Bowl was their home at the site of the current Miami Marlins stadium. Miami saw most of their success there, where they set the record for the longest home winning streak at 58.

If Ruiz is able to bring this stadium to Tropical Park, it would be one of the most impressive college stadiums in the country. And if anyone is going to bring the Canes a stadium, Ruiz is the one to do it.

