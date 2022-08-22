Here Are The Miami Hurricanes' Strengths, Weakness & Gray Areas

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal seems pleased with the overall competition level in practice. Players are adapting nicely to the rigorous physical and mental demands of the coaching staff. Progress is being made, but things aren't perfect just yet.

These are factors and position groups I consider to be strengths, weaknesses and gray areas as we count down to the season opener on September 3rd against Bethune-Cookman!

STRENGTHS

Quarterback: Starter Tyler Van Dyke is a projected first round draft pick and has been named to more preseason watch lists than I can count. He's soaking up the new offensive scheme like a sponge and looks forward to more play-action opportunities. If the Canes need their backup, Jake Garcia is ready. There's not much drop-off between the two and Garcia would likely start for the majority of Power Five teams.

Tight End: This room features the perfect generational spread. You get the proven experience from senior Will Mallory, the emerging sophomore sensation Elijah Arroyo, and the almost limitless potential from true freshman Jaleel Skinner. I'm not sleeping on Khalil Brantley or Dominic Mammarelli, either.

Defensive line: Cristobal can't stop gushing about Miami's defensive front. They are blessed with depth. I will admit, they are a bit unproven, since they aren't returning any prolific sack-makers. Still, the impact is being seen from true freshman "freak" Nyjalik Kelly in the pass rush. Transfers Akheem Mesidor and Mitch Agude have been impactful. Leonard Taylor started his breakout late last season. Jahfari Harvey, Jared Harrison-Hunte and Chantz Williams bring quality experience. This group will be able to rotate and keep fresh legs on the field.

Defensive backs: Cristobal was very complimentary of this unit in a recent radio appearance on The Joe Rose Show in Miami. He says the competition level in practice has been excellent. The quality at safety is well known. James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens are considered co-starters for 2 safety spots. There have been some pleasant surprises at cornerback like Isaiah Dunson, Chris Graves, Malik Curtis and DJ Ivey. Fourth-year Junior Tyrique Stevenson should be among the better corners in the country.

I'll throw in another strength that gets overlooked...

Punting: Hurricanes senior Lou Hedley is one of the best in the country. The field position game is so crucial, so it's great to have the Aussie sensation back for another year.

WEAKNESSES

Team tackling: Proper technique and leverage is something defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has his players working on constantly. But I won't truly believe it's fixed until I see proof during the season. Miami was 130th out of 130 in the FBS in tackling in 2021. On Monday, Cristobal said, "We’ve been able to understand leverages a little better, get guys on the ground better. We still have a lot of work to do from a tackling perspective – it’s all technique.”

Consistency from wide receivers: I won't call the entire receiving corps a weakness because Miami has some good players in the group and others with big time upside. However, the unit has been plagued by drops throughout spring and fall practices. The Canes need players to step up and replace record-setters Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. Cristobal specifically complimented Xavier Restrepo and Brashard Smith on his radio appearance on Monday. We've seen good practices from Key'Shawn Smith and Jacolby George. The unit, as a whole, needs to execute more consistently, though.

GRAY AREAS

Offensive line: I am not quite ready to call it a strength, but they seem to be improving a ton and playing more as a unit. Jalen Rivers can play all 5 positions, Jakai Clarke and DJ Scaife look ready for solid seasons, Zion Nelson is progressing well from his injury and is a projected first rounder. It sounds like Logan Sogapolu is doing very well since transferring in from Oregon and Anez Cooper is out there pancaking people. This unit could be a pleasant surprise this year. We know they are very well coached under Cristobal and OL coach Alex Mirabal.

Linebacker: I have elevated this unit from a weakness to a grey area. Caleb Johnson is having a great camp. Chase Smith reportedly had a very good scrimmage. This unit will be impeccably coached by Charlie Strong.

Running back: I have downgraded running back from a strength to a grey area due to injuries. TreVonte' Citizen will miss significant time and it seems like Don Chaney could miss several weeks. This unit should still be in good shape between Jaylan Knighton, Henry Parrish, Thad Franklin, and walk-on Devon Perry, but they no longer have the embarrassment of riches that they possessed just over a week ago.

