Three Areas For Miami to Improve on Defense

The Miami Hurricanes' defense was blown wide open by the MTSU Blue Raiders. However, some ongoing consistency issues at some positions have been plaguing the team all season long. Some were recently put on display against the Blue Raiders. Nonetheless, Miami has glaring issues to straighten out defensively. Here are three areas for the Canes to improve in that department

Generating More Stops Behind the Line of Scrimmage and Getting to the Quarterback

Nationally, the Canes rank No. 41 in team sacks and No. 38 in team tackles for loss. The Hurricanes have struggled to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

While Miami ranks relatively among the top third of all FBS teams in those categories, it’s still less than ideal production from what was projected to be a faster, more physical and more disciplined defense.

With ten total sacks on the year, the Canes have yet to truly assert dominance up front, which could be concerning considering their non-conference schedule, excluding Texas A&M. Fortunately for the Canes, no offensive line that they will face in the ACC ranks higher than No. 33 in pass blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus.

That is subject to change as the year goes on, but for reference, UNC ranks No. 85 in the FBS in pass blocking efficiency.

Drake Maye is a more than formidable young quarterback that has plenty of potential to be one of the ACC’s next best. Kevin Steele needs to organize a game plan that puts Maye under duress more than the defense has done recently. If Miami can get into the young quarterbacks’ head, the Canes could be in good shape defensively.

Creating More Turnovers

The Canes were very recently known for its famed Turnover Chain. Is it time to bring it back? Considering the lack of turnovers the defense has forced, maybe it wouldn’t hurt to have the added incentive.

The point of the matter is, the Miami defense is not creating turnovers and it's starting to cost them in the turnover margin, especially since the Canes have started to turn the ball over offensively.

No. 72 in turnovers gained and No. 42 in total defense, all while allowing 20.5 points per game. Miami has forced five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. It is worth a note that the Canes are on pace for better turnover numbers than they had last year.

However, when the offense is struggling the way it is, they desperately need the turnovers. Special teams have done their part over the course of the season, but Miami really needs its backend to step up not only in generating turnovers, but in coverage as well.

Miami has a talented secondary and front seven, but taking the ball away hasn’t been its specialty. Getting off the field on third downs, which the Canes rank No. 40 in, has mostly benefitted the defense throughout the course of the season. But with the talent they possess defensively, it’s not unfair to expect more turnovers out of the group.

Defending the Deep Ball

Miami allowed four passes of 20 yards or more against MTSU, three of them were for touchdowns. The Canes allowed three of such plays against Southern Miss while one of them went for a touchdown. The Canes have struggled all season in one on one situations and in deep pass protection.

It wasn’t at a rate that was concerning, until the Blue Raiders had their way all afternoon with the Miami secondary. The Canes are leaving defenders in one on one man coverage on “islands.” While it is the primary cornerback’s job to defend his opponent in man coverage, if the cornerback struggles in those situations, there should be a safety over the top to help bracket the defender.

What the defense should do in this situation is a few things. One, they could change the coverage to benefit the entirety of the secondary. If zone is what most players are comfortable in, zone should be run more than man. Or, if a player is struggling with both, it would be time to rotate in other players and see how they fare in coverage.

