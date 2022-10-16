The Miami Hurricanes' Top Performers Against the Virginia Tech Hokies

A shutout through three quarters was a big factor in the Hurricanes’ win over the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Another key facor would be the offense’s success through the air. Miami’s offense sputtered in the second half, only scoring three points, but the defense was disruptive enough to hold the Hokies to just 14 points. Here are some of the top Hurricanes from Saturday’s matchup with the Hokies.

QB Tyler Van Dyke

Tyler Van Dyke had his third-straight game with 300 yards. He completed 29 of 46 for 351 yards and two scores. Perhaps more important, no turnovers. Van Dyke has continued to look extremely comfortable over the last two weeks and has seemed to really settle into the offense.

Van Dyke hit nine different receivers which shows he had no issues getting the ball to the open guy. It also helps that the Miami wideouts were consistent today and were creating space which is something they had previously struggled with. One of the main takeaways from the game is that Van Dyke has settled into the offense due to feeling a rhythm with his pass catchers. That's key for Miami during the second half of the season.

WR Colbie Young

Speaking of receivers, one of the targets Van Dyke found most often was Colbie Young, and he did not disappoint for Miami. Young, a late addition in the 2022 recruiting cycle for the Hurricanes, has started to look like a diamond in the rough for the Canes offense. He made nine receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Young had no problem making his presence known in the game and making it early. On Miami’s first drive, Van Dyke let it loose on the far sideline for Young and he extended his right hand out for a one-handed, 37-yard catch to put Miami on the Virginia Tech five-yard line. It was one of a few flashy catches he made in the game, but more important than flash, he proved he could be consistent.

Brashard Smith and Frank Ladson Jr. also had strong days that were noteworthy. Smith was Miami’s second-leading receiver in terms of yards with 76 and was a reliable target all game long. Ladson was also a reliable target, hauling in five catches for 58 yards. Ladson also got the Hurricanes on the board on their first drive with a five-yard touchdown reception from Van Dyke.

DL Akheem Mesidor

Miami has waited for someone to emerge as a game wrecker up front, even if just for a single game. Saturday against VT, Akheem Mesidor became that guy for the Hurricanes. VT had no answer for Mesidor as he totaled 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in addition to being Miami’s leading tackler in the contest.

Mesidor made it hard for VT quarterback Grant Wells to have an opportunity to do anything. Mesidor was also a key component in the Hurricanes’ run-stopping ability as they held the Hokies to 78 yards while averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

