Stunned: Twitter Reacts to Cormani McClain's Commitment to Miami

As expected, recruiting Twitter was blowing up after an unexpected Cormani McClain commitment to Miami. From Florida fans to Miami fans, to journalists and anybody who's followed this recruitment, people were stunned. As a result, people took to Twitter, and we have some of those reactions below.

There's no better place to start this piece than showing DeMarcus Van Dyke's picture he posted to Twitter immediately following the commitment.

Coach Jon Williams chimed in with the viral TikTok of a man hitting a gator in the head with a pan. He was also clever with his hashtag, "#DadelandDelight."

For Miami fans, it was probably soothing to see a "#GoCanes" tweet from head coach Mario Cristobal. Not only because it was for a top prospect, but also because it provides Canes fans something to cheer for during a season that's been hard to get excited about because of the record.

Clearly, there's one fanbase that's happy and another that's going through it. It also doesn't help that 247Sports leaked their prerecorded "reaction" to McClain's commitment, and a fan was able to find that and post it to twitter.

Here' is 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong in response to the leaked video.

Miami linebacker/EDGE commit Malik Bryant weighed in on the commitment with a scarface spin on Cristobal.

A fan was able to conduct an "interview" with Van Dyke following the commitment. What Van Dyke says sums up what many thought about the recruitment.

Fox Sports with a little recognition for the Canes and McClain.

"Cormani" reached the top 20 in the "trending" category on Twitter.

McClain trending on Twitter, with "Ricks" directly below.

Of course, the tweet that started it all, before the videos made their way around.

Even some of South Florida's most seasoned journalists were skeptical of the news at first as it almost seemed unreal. Considering the news dropped slightly before videos made it around, it did seem almost too good to be true.

A fan noted that former NFL safety Ahmad Black is McClain's defensive back coach at Lakeland and he posted a slightly comical gif. Oh, Black graduated from Florida in 2011.

Seeing how Miami has performed on the field this year combined with what was presumed to be a very strong relationship between McClain and Florida, everyone was surprised by the commitment, which generated a plethora of reactions about the matter.

One thing is a fact: the reactions were warranted.