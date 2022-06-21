Miami's Tyler Van Dyke Participating in Manning Passing Academy

Since its inception in 1996 under founder and ex-NFL quarterback Archie Manning, the Manning Passing Academy has been one of the premier skills camps in the country. Each year hundreds of the best youth passers in America flock to Louisiana to participate under the guidance of Manning and other current and former players.

Now with Archie's sons Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning helping operate the camp, it has become a who’s who of the nation’s top college quarterbacks. The college signal-callers also serve as camp counselors in addition to learning themselves.

Left to right: Peyton, Archie and Eli Manning at the 2019 Manning Passing Academy Nick Suss/Clarion Ledger

This year when things kick off at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., fans of the Hurricanes will be very familiar with at least one attendee. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been invited to and will participate as a counselor in the four-day event, which will take place June 23-26.

He’ll join a handful of fellow Davey O’Brien Award (honoring the nation’s top QB) candidates, including last year’s winner and Heisman Trophy incumbent, Alabama field general Bryce Young.

While Van Dyke and his fellow counselors will spend most of the session imparting wisdom to their roughly 1,350 campers, Manning Passing Academy’s largest group ever, the camp’s main event will pit the college quarterbacks against one another in a battle for bragging rights.

Each year, the skills competition puts the current college quarterbacks through a gauntlet of passing drills to gauge their overall passing skills. Although it doesn’t hold any real monetary value, winning this challenge would be a huge boost in confidence heading into the season and certainly helps to validate a young gunslinger’s capabilities.

The showdown will go down on Friday, June 24th at 8:30 p.m. in John L. Guidry Stadium and spectators can get their tickets starting at $12 each.

Also of note, this is also an opportunity to learn from members of the Manning family and other valuable quarterback trainers. Overall, Van Dyke is blessed to have an opportunity to improve his overall skills before leading the Hurricanes into the 2022 college football season.

