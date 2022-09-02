X-Factor Cane Week 1: WR Xavier Restrepo

The Miami Hurricanes are closing in on kickoff for Game 1 against Bethune-Cookman. It’s a team that should be defeated handily by Miami, but there are different outlines for winning a game and ultimately having a successful season.

That begins with players taking individual ownership of everything they do on and off the field. It’s also part of what head coach Mario Cristobal has been discussing during press conferences with regards to building an identity.

That’s where wide receiver Xavier Restrepo comes into play. As All Hurricanes defines the most important player prior to each game during the 2022 season, look for Restrepo’s name to pop up more than just today, and that point coincides with the four factors that make him valuable against Bethune-Cookman as well.

1) Playmaker. Restrepo finds a way to create separation from the defensive back defending him, catches the football, and then makes plays with his feet. While sounding elementary, it’s more about his desire to make big plays as compared to just following the guidelines of how to play receiver. With that, look for him to have at least one key play where he wins a 50-50 ball or gets over the top of the Bethune-Cookman defense.

2) Reliability. If quarterback Tyler Van Dyke wants to throw towards a receiver that’s likely to make a great catch, hard to go against Restrepo’s time in a Canes’ uniform as being the best option. As a receiving target that Van Dyke now knows well, Restrepo holds value during those important third down and long situations, too.

Xavier Restrepo is a passionate player Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

3) Versatility. Catching passes is the primary part of being a wide receiver, but not the only way a receiver can make a play. For the Miami coaching staff, finding different ways to place the football in Restrepo’s hands is a must. Jet sweeps and reverses will all but undoubtedly be a part of the game, but he’s a competitor that will help block on the perimeter for the running backs, as well as block during a screen pass for any Miami skill player that catches the football. In short, Restrepo is a team player.

4) Leadership. Watching Restrepo play tells the tale. He’s a passionate young man that wants the football in order to help his team win. He’s also good with the notion that it might be another Cane’s turn to carry the load during any one given game. That’s the definition of modern sports leadership; Restrepo is that player.

Will Miami defeat Bethune-Cookman? It should, and do so by a wide margin at that. The more important ingredient is finding more players like Restrepo that desire to make the team better as a whole. If Miami is able to do that, it’s going to be a very good 2022 campaign for the Canes.

