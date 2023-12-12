Former Miami Hurricanes Will Mallory and David Njoku Making Plays For Colts and Browns
Article photo of Indianapolis Colts tight end Will Mallory; credit to Bob Scheer-USA TODAY Sports.
The number of successful tight ends for the Miami Hurricanes has been incredible. Two of the former players for The U and are in the NFL helped keep the tradition alive during Week 14 of the NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts Will Mallory and the Cleveland Browns David Njoku deserved to be recognized. Here's the breakdown for each player's efforts this past NFL Sunday including pro football focus grades.
Mallory: From five passes thrown his way, Mallory hauled in every one of the passes for a total of 46 yards, a 9.2 average, and two first-down receptions. Mallory also produced 19 yards after contact. When targeted by quarterback Gardner Minshew, the signal caller's passer rating was 105.
There's still another key statistic for Mallory. According to PFF, he did not have a dropped pass against Cincinnati and Mallory has not dropped a pass during his rookie season. PFF has recognized Mallory for his efforts:
For the season, he's now at 13 receptions for 141 yards and a 10.8 average. The Colts selected Mallory in the 5th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the 162nd pick. While Mallory's NFL career is just starting to take shape, Njoku just had a dominant performance:
Njoku: Six receptions, 91 yards, a 15.2 average, and 2 touchdowns came from 8 targeted throws. Njoku also had four first down receptions and 39 receiving yards after contact. When Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco threw him the football, those throws combined for a 151.6 passer rating.
Here's a video of Njoku scoring one of his two touchdowns:
Drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns with the 29th overall selection, Njoku is now in his seventh season as a pro. His career statistics have been impressive.
He has caught 265 passes for 2,982 yards, an 11.3 average, and 23 touchdowns. He's been one of the best NFL tight ends during his career and the above video displayed just how talented the 6-foot-4 and 246-pound tight end truly has become.
