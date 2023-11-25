Miami Put Mario Cristobal's Brand Of Football On Full Display In Win Over Boston College | Opinion
Miami's 45-20 victory over Boston College featured physicality, time of possession, pass protection, success on the ground, and balance.
This is exactly how head coach Mario Cristobal wants to win games at his alma mater.
Moments after the final whistle, Cristobal told Hurricanes radio analyst Don Bailey Jr that his team played a "complete game."
We'll start with the Hurricanes offensive line. As a former O-lineman and OL coach, this unit is the spine of any successful Cristobal coached team. The Canes surrendered zero sacks, with the offensive line paving the way for 242 team rushing yards. Continuity has been a major factor in Miami's success up front. The same five - Jalen Rivers, Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa - have started the entire season.
Miami's ground attack set the tone for success on offense. Three Hurricanes running backs scored touchdowns with Mark Fletcher Jr, Henry Parrish Jr, and Ajay Allen all reaching the end zone. Parrish scored twice and managed to eclipse 100 yards. As team, the Hurricanes have 2,121 rushing yards this season.
Another stat Cristobal surely loved was Miami's time of possession. The Hurricanes possessed the football for 35 and a half minutes.
The O-Line kept starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke's jersey clean. He wasn't sacked and was barely touched. Miami went 6 for 12 on third down and 3 for 3 on fourth down. Not bad!
Van Dyke played very well. He managed the game while completing some clutch throws when needed. Most importantly, he threw zero interceptions. TVD threw two touchdown passes, but his biggest throws were a pair of fourth down completions downfield to Xavier Restrepo.
I suspect Van Dyke might move on from Miami next season. If it does play out that way, I am very pleased to see him bounce back from his midseason troubles with two excellent performances against Louisville and BC.
The Hurricanes really opened up the playbook with motion and a handful of trick plays we haven't seen nearly enough of in recent months. I thought this was the best game plan and play-calling that offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson has produced all year. The offense established rhythm throughout. Nothing was stale or predictable.
On defense, Miami settled down nicely after getting gashed on Boston College's opening drive. The Hurricanes produced two interceptions and held dangerous Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos to under 300 total yards. For reference, Castellanos produced 400 yards against Florida State earlier this year.
Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, my pick for defensive MVP this season, produced another stellar performance with a team high nine tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss. Number 51 was all over the field, as usual. Freshman sensation Rueben Bain also produced a sack.
Cristobal had to be pleased with his team playing a more disciplined game than usual. Miami was only penalized three times for 28 yards. Receivers Jacolby George and Brashard Smith, who both committed costly personal fouls the previous week, each served a suspension during the first quarter against BC. George finished the game with 89 receiving yards and a touchdown in his three quarters of action. Cristobal said both players handled themselves well when the discipline was handed out.
Miami won the trench battles on both sides. When you look at the way the Hurricanes controlled the contest with their physicality, this game was a perfect example of what Mario Cristobal wants to show recruits. Even the tight ends got more involved, combining for five catches.
Cristobal can show this BC film to high school players at just about every position to illustrate to them exactly how he wants his Hurricanes to play.
We can only hope this game was a sign of things to come.
