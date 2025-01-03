Miami Lands Commitment From Former Alabama and TCU Offensive Lineman
CORAL GABLES, FL - The Miami Hurricanes continue its streak of picking up centers out of the transfer portal with the addition of former Alabama and TCU center James Brockermeyer per sources.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder transferred to Miami following the 20224 season. Brockermeyer started all 12 games for the Horned Frogs in 2024.
Brockermeyer played high school football at Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal, where he was a Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle recruit. He was the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Gabe Brooks from 247sports has this to say about the center:
Adequate height and frame for interior O-line role, particularly at center. Fairly lean build and wears his weight well. Owns enough frame space to add needed bulk. Quick out of his stance and consistently initiates contact. Motor runs high. Block finisher who will take his target to the ground. Gets to second level well when required. Intelligent football player. Fairly quick-footed with requisite agility in pass protection. Comes from a family with outstanding football pedigree. Can improve initial punch power at point of attack. Shows encouraging functional athleticism on the field but can tighten up overall body control, particularly when engaged. Power Five-caliber offensive line prospect with ample experience snapping who could become high-major multi-year starter at center.