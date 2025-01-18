All Hurricanes

Miami Lands the Commitment of Big 10 Cornerback Without him Entering the Portal

The Hurricanes finally get their guy after many questionable moves surrounding NIL and the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) is shown during the first quarter of their game against South Dakota Saturday, September 7 , 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes continue to hit on names from the transfer portal as they land the commitment of Wisconsin cornerback Xavier Lucas after months of legal battles with UW and the NCAA.

Confusing as this may be, the Hurricanes were always the landing stop for Lucas it was just the process of getting him to South Beach that took so long.

This revolves around the contract that Lucas signed with the Badgers for NIL that was supposed to keep him on the roster for two years per Yahoo Sport's Ross Dellenger. Now in the groundbreaking move, the Hurricanes will get the star defensive player with him ever entering the transfer portal.

Per Dellenger, Lucas' attorney had planned to file suit against both the NCAA and Wisconsin over antitrust claims related to the situation and accused Wisconsin of blatantly violating NCAA rules by not inserting the defensive back's name into the portal.

The star freshman withdrew from classes and enrolled in the University of Miami academically to try and bypass any legal action from the NCAA Delleger reported. Lucas had tried for months to be entered into the transfer portal in which Wisconsin had simply denied his request. Lucas, who last year as a Rivals four-star-rated high school prospect from South Florida, played in 11 games with 18 tackles in 2024.

It is not only groundbreaking but will also be one of the key instances to future NCAA rulings surrounding the use of the transfer portal and NIL. This is only the beginning of this story as more information will be revealed at a later time that allows a deeper dive into these actions to be resolved.

