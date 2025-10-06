Miami Locker Room Raves About Star Freshman Receiver
Malachi Toney is already poised to be on the Freshman All-American team, but the question is could just outright be an All-American level player?
If you ask those around him in the Miami Hurricanes facilities, they believe that he is one of the best players in the country.
Toney set the world on fire again in a primetime matchup against rival Florida State. He finished with seven catches, 107 yards, and two touchdowns that could have been three. He is getting national attention all over, but the locker room around him doesn't see anything different from him.
He has been this way since he reclassified and joined the team a year early. He is that good, and his teammates continue to rave about what he can be.
CJ Daniels
I think it starts in practice, man. We do a lot during the week that a lot of people don't see. We're grinding really hard in the week to give our quarterback trust and just let him know that we're going to make those plays for him, man. So I think it starts during the week. Monday through Friday, man. And you know, it leads up to this. So you know, we've already seen it before from him. I think he's going to continue to make plays, and I couldn't be more proud of that dude.
Carson Beck
I've said this from the jump, from the first time I met him, there's just there's just something different about the kid. um from just I don't know how to explain it, but just the way he carries himself, who he is. I mean, He's in the facility non-stop 24/7. We we meet together, we go over practice film, we go over game film, we talk routes, we talk coverage, we talk everything. He's just such a smart kid, too, which I think helps at the wide receiver position. I mean, I'm pretty sure he played quarterback in like the state, whatever the state run that they had at American Heritage. I think that's where he went to school, but I believe that, like a quarterback that plays wide receiver or a wide receiver that has played quarterback, understands the game so much better, and I mean, he shows that just by the way that he plays. Obviously, he's just uber talented, but I mean, he puts in the work, and he deserves all the success that he's had this year.
Mario Cristobal
"I am going to tell him he has a long ways to go and he has to keep working. If you watch Malachi on his daily assignments, it won't surprise you. I don't like handing out praise, but if everybody did what Malachi does, their performance levels would go through the roof. He is an early, early, early guy. He tries to correct it before he gets to the sidelines. It means the world to him and his teammates mean the world to him. It is a shame that we motioned and got the look that we wanted and got the flag, or else he would have had another big time play. Now since you praise him, I have to push him harder all week long [smiles]."
