Miami Losing Its Most Experienced CB to NFL

The Miami Hurricanes have lost a talented member of the roster with Tyrique Stevenson heading to the NFL. Just today, Stevenson made his intentions clear via social media.

The former Miami (Fla.) Southridge product was one of Miami's key ingredients in the secondary this past season, having recorded 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.

It's hard to find a cornerback that's 6-foot and 215 pounds to begin with, let alone losing one with the number of games under his belt that Stevenson had.

Even more than that, the Canes have lost one of the most experienced football players on the defensive side of the football. Stevenson played in 46 games during his time as a Hurricane, dating back to 2019.

The Miami cornerback room will receive new blood via the Transfer Portal and the 2023 recruiting class, but make no mistake, as of today, the Hurricanes lack of depth at cornerback has now reached a point of concern. That's at least for now.

The U lost Stevenson, plus the Transfer Portal took Isaiah Dunson. There's also the loss of DJ Ivey to graduation. At least an experienced DJ Ivey comes back to Coral Gables next season. That's a starting point, but young cornerbacks will have a chance to step up.

There are certainly young players like Chris Graves, Khamauri Rogers, and Malik Curtis, all of them with four years of eligibility. That's the first bit of good news.

Once the talent from the 2023 recruiting class comes in, Robert Stafford, Antione Jackson, and Cormani McClain, things will get really interesting. The Canes needed more competition this year. At least it looks like that's going to be the case in 2023.

