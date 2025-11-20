Miami's Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Update for Star Wide Receiver
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have been dealing with a massive injury bug that has been holding them back from their full capabilities.
One of those players is offensive star CJ Daniels. To start the season, he was a monster for the Hurricanes, but as the year went on, little nicks started to take him down, and now he has missed the past three games this season.
However, one interesting thing was that he was dressed and ready to go in the final home game of the season against NC State, but did not see the field. Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that the talented receiver wanted to get on the field, but also tried to keep him as healthy as possible.
"He was ready," Cristobal said. "He was ready last game, and felt, I'll take full responsibility in talking with him, and being the limited amount of reps, like game plan reps that we actually got, felt that [Daylyn] Upshaw and [Jojo] Trader had got enough reps were maybe it's best where, if we're not all the way, all the way there, let's, let's go with what we saw all week in practice. But I feel great about his availability this week as well. But I do expect CJ, for sure."
The depth of the Hurricanes' receiver room has been able to shine with Daniels out. The future is bright with Josh Moore and Daylyn Upshaw showing sparks, but Daniels wants back out on the field. It is the competitor in him, and that is why the Hurricanes love him so much.
Miami will look to use him against Virginia Tech, as they still have a slight chance of making the College Football Playoff if they win out this season.
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.
Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.