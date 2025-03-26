Miami’s Next Generation of Wide Receivers Stepping Up in Spring Practice
The University of Miami football team is at spring practice as they prepare for the upcoming season. This squad lost the vast majority of the weapons in their wide receivers room who contributed in their passing attack last season with Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Sam Brown Jr all declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Because of all the turnover, they will be looking for young wideouts to step up, and the spotlight has been on Jojo Trader and Ny Carr as we head into the season. We have heard their coaches and teammates talk about them a ton, but they had a chance to speak at spring practice and didn't hold back.
Carr spoke first on multiple topics, starting with the difference between this year and last year:
“It feels the same. It’s just me elevating my game every day, trying to get better, watching more film, coming in after practice and stuff like that. Just putting in extra work, working hard every day. I wouldn’t say it feels different, because I did the same thing in high school to be able to get here. … It’s what I do. It’s my job.”
He continues speaking about the opportunity in front of him with all the targets now potentially available for him:
“I’m embracing it a lot. … I know I’ve got to fill big shoes and a big role, but I’m not letting it get to me a lot. I’m trying to stay level-headed. I’m trying to stay focused, trying to watch film and stuff like that, just look at the things that they did wrong and find the good in it so it [can] make me better.”
Trader also spoke, starting with how he has grown from the lessons he learned last year as a freshman:
“I actually took away a lot from [Xavier Restrepo], [Jacolby George], Sam Brown, all those receivers, definitely. And just getting comfortable with the offense, seeing the stuff like [quarterback Cam Ward] calling out the signals during a game, I’m on the sideline like, ‘That’s this play, that’s that play.’ Just basically being a student of the game on the sideline, while not even playing, basically.”
After touching on the receivers who moved on, he talked about the receivers who are still with the team:
“Everybody’s here to come to work. Nobody has an ego. I just feel like it’s going to be a great year from the receiver standpoint, definitely.”
