New Hurricane David Blay Jr. Adjusting Quickly, Ready to Dominate in ACC Play
The University of Miami football team is at spring practice as they prepare for the upcoming season. One of the focal points of this spring has been the defense, and we've been hearing a lot about and from the defensive line, especially the interior line. This time, we hear from a new Hurricane who joined the team through the transfer portal from Louisiana Tech this offseason, David Blay Jr. He started off by talking about what his first days at Miami practice have been like:
“My coaches. I’d say they’re very detail-oriented. Coach [Damione Lewis], I love the way he coaches. I love his style of coaching, and it really motivates me to come to practice every day and do things earlier or later. I’m trying to really get into the groove of doing that so I can do nothing but [speak] positively on that.”
Blay continues and spoke about his fellow linemen on defense and the offensive linemen he goes up against in practice:
“Oh, those are some guys, for sure. I’m not going to lie. They’re some guys. It’s good competition. Everybody’s working and [trying to] outwork each other, but we’re all getting better every day.”
He also spoke about what it's like moving up to a major ACC program after previously playing for a Group of Five team:
“I’m really just excited, man. The competition. There’s a difference in the competition, I would say, for sure. But it’s not going to do anything but make me better. Every single day I come out, I know I can’t be lacking when I come out on this field. If you’re lacking, you’re going to lack and you’re going to get exposed.”
Blay Jr. was a big addition to the defense through the transfer portal this offseason, and he's expected to be a difference-maker for this team. It sounds like he is adjusting well to the higher level of competition, and he could be a problem for opposing offensive lines this season.
