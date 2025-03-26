Miami’s Cam Ward Shines at Pro Day, Poised to Headline 2025 NFL Draft
Former University of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is coming off another great performance. This time at the Miami Hurricanes Pro Day. He, along with many others, believe his showing at his Pro Day has locked him in as the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is currently held by the Tennessee Titans.
He spoke about what he told Titans' personnel after making an incredible running throw during his Pro Day showcase: “I’m solidifying it today,” Ward said. “They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see. But at the end of the day, whether they want to give [me] the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I’m just trying to play football.”
His former head coach at Miami, Mario Cristobal, also spoke about his performance on the NFL Network, saying, “I’ve learned that the bigger the moment, the better he gets. The harder it gets, the better he plays. I’ve learned that he has a knack for galvanizing people while pushing them and getting the best out of them. His relentless work ethic is unmatched. … He’s a guy that can change the profile, the trajectory of any program, any franchise.”
Ward was already viewed as both the top quarterback and the top prospect in this year's draft. As he said, this performance solidified that. As things stand now, his name will be the first one called in April in Green Bay when the NFL Draft kicks off. Night 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24, at 8:00 PM EST at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
