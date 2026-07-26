Will Anyone's Rank Rise in Miami's Depth Chart Ahead of Fall Camp?

The Miami Hurricanes have found ways to remain on top of the world after losing to Indiana in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The taste is still in Miami's mouth. Moreover, with a retooled roster and the return of many star veterans, the Hurricanes have the tools to run it back to the College Football Playoff and make a run for another National Championship.

Moreover, with their depth, there is a chance for more star players to grow this season and make a name for themselves.

Projected Depth Chart:

QUARTERBACK

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Darian Mensah

2. Luke Nickel

RUNNING BACK

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Mark Fletcher

2. CharMar Brown

3A. Girard Pringle

3B. Jordan Lyle

WIDE RECEIVER

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (15) rushes after a reception against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs or Somourian Wingo

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore or Cam Vaughn

Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

TIGHT END

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

1. Elija Lofton

2. Gavin Mueller

OFFENSIVE LINE

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Samson Okunlola (63) gets into position during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

Left Guard: Samson Okunlola or SJ Alofaituli

Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli or Max Buchanan

Right Guard: Max Buchanan or Ben Congdon

Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson or Jamal Meriweather or Joel Ervin

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Hayden Lowe

Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter

Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

LINEBACKER

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Chase Smith (41) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

SECONDARY

Miami's Jakobe Thomas (8) and Bryce Fitzgerald (13) get the crowd hyped during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor

Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald or Omar Thornton, Dylan Day

Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown or Jaboree Antoine

Nickel: Omar Thornton or Bryce Fitzgerald, Camdin Portis

Who Can Make the Jump?

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) rushes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear with the talent on the roster that a name might pop up as one of the best players on the team.

Take Jordan Lyle, for instance. He has been touted as one of the best backs in the running back room for the past two seasons, but injuries have held him back from what he could truly be. This could be the season that he was waiting on, as well as everyone else.

Another player to keep an eye on is Hayden Lowe. The former five-star recruit would have seen playing time last season had he not been hurt and continues to have high praise from around the coaching staff.

A final one is in the linebacker room. This season, two super veteran players headline it. However, a player like Bobby Pruitt, who has grown into a powerful hitter and is becoming a great coverage player, could add to the fold of an exciting defense.

Fall Camp is approaching, and that doesn't change what has already been seen, but at any moment, any player can jump up the list.

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