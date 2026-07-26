Will Anyone's Rank Rise in Miami's Depth Chart Ahead of Fall Camp?
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The Miami Hurricanes have found ways to remain on top of the world after losing to Indiana in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
The taste is still in Miami's mouth. Moreover, with a retooled roster and the return of many star veterans, the Hurricanes have the tools to run it back to the College Football Playoff and make a run for another National Championship.
Moreover, with their depth, there is a chance for more star players to grow this season and make a name for themselves.
Projected Depth Chart:
QUARTERBACK
1. Darian Mensah
2. Luke Nickel
RUNNING BACK
1. Mark Fletcher
2. CharMar Brown
3A. Girard Pringle
3B. Jordan Lyle
WIDE RECEIVER
X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs or Somourian Wingo
Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Josh Moore or Cam Vaughn
Y: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw
TIGHT END
1. Elija Lofton
2. Gavin Mueller
OFFENSIVE LINE
Left Tackle: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin
Left Guard: Samson Okunlola or SJ Alofaituli
Center: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli or Max Buchanan
Right Guard: Max Buchanan or Ben Congdon
Right Tackle: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson or Jamal Meriweather or Joel Ervin
DEFENSIVE LINE
Defensive End: Armondo Blount, Hayden Lowe
Defensive Tackle: Justin Scott, Keona Davis
Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Jarquez Carter
Defensive End: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot
LINEBACKER
Weak-side Linebacker: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt
Middle Linebacker: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner
SECONDARY
Cornerback: OJ Frederique, Ethan O'Connor
Safety: Bryce Fitzgerald or Omar Thornton, Dylan Day
Safety: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan
Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown or Jaboree Antoine
Nickel: Omar Thornton or Bryce Fitzgerald, Camdin Portis
Who Can Make the Jump?
It's clear with the talent on the roster that a name might pop up as one of the best players on the team.
Take Jordan Lyle, for instance. He has been touted as one of the best backs in the running back room for the past two seasons, but injuries have held him back from what he could truly be. This could be the season that he was waiting on, as well as everyone else.
Another player to keep an eye on is Hayden Lowe. The former five-star recruit would have seen playing time last season had he not been hurt and continues to have high praise from around the coaching staff.
A final one is in the linebacker room. This season, two super veteran players headline it. However, a player like Bobby Pruitt, who has grown into a powerful hitter and is becoming a great coverage player, could add to the fold of an exciting defense.
Fall Camp is approaching, and that doesn't change what has already been seen, but at any moment, any player can jump up the list.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5