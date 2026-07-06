Former Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Coaching Up Five-Star Miami Commit Israel Abrams

Five-star Miami quarterback commit Israel Abrams has been getting coached up by former Miami star quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward over the past few days at a passing camp hosted by the internet brand Overtime and Under Armour.

Six high school quarterbacks were selected to be taught by Ward at this camp, with Abrams being one of the headliners alongside Troy commit Makyree Cross, Georgia commit Jayden Wade, 2028 five-star Donald Tabron, 2028 three-star Knox Kiffin (the son of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin), and 2028 four-star Kingston Preyear.

The event was pretty private in terms of the workouts themselves, so not much is known about what Ward was teaching the players.

However, since Overtime is a social media brand, they have shown a couple of videos interviewing Abrams and Ward with interesting questions, such as what Ward thinks about Miami receiver Malachi Toney.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) is congratulated by Miami Hurricanes center Zach Carpenter (50) after scoring a touchdown during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the first half. Miami lead 24-10 at the half. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I wish I played with him at Miami," Ward said. "He enrolled when I was heading out, so he practiced with us, and let me tell you, that boy is different. As soon as I was done watching tape, I saw Mali (Malachi Toney) sitting in his locker watching film, and he would ask me questions.”

In another interview posted on Overtime's social media accounts, Israel Abrams predicted Cam Ward’s stat line in his sophomore season in the NFL.

“I’m going to say over 4,000 passing yards, a cool 35-40 touchdowns, and a 68-70% completion percentage,” Abrams said.

Abrams has had a busy offseason, competing at a ton of competitions. He competed at OT7, which is arguably the nation's top 7-on-7 tournament with the team Midwest Boom, where he finished with the seventh-most passing yards (2534) and eighth-most passing touchdowns (54) in the league.

He also competed at the Elite 11 finals. The event saw 20 of the top quarterbacks in the country competing with one another. Even though he did not take home the MVP award (Nebraska commit Trae Taylor did), Abrams was widely regarded by attendees as one of the best quarterbacks there.

Now, all the Miami commit has left is his senior season at Montini Catholic High School in Illinois before heading to Coral Gables. Since taking over as a starter as a sophomore, Abrams has not lost a game, going 24-0 over the past few seasons, and he will look to continue that success into his final season of high school football.

Abrams is a part of Miami's 2027 recruiting class, which currently sits as the third-best in the country per Rivals. To read more about the Hurricanes' push for the nation's top class, click here.

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