Miami QB Tabbed to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Top 10

Miami quarterback Carson Beck has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Justice Sandle

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami quarterback Carson Beck has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who best exemplifies character, leadership, and excellence on and off the field.

Beck has led the No. 10 Hurricanes to a strong start this season, contributing 12 touchdowns and completing 148 of 202 passes for a 73 percent clip, the third-highest completion percentage among FBS quarterbacks.

The award, presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation in partnership with A.O. Smith Corporation, recognizes quarterbacks who embody the legacy of Unitas through performance, integrity and teamwork.

The 2025 Golden Arm Award winner will be announced later this year at the annual ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday with a road trip to Dallas to face SMU. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Carson Beck Prepares for the 'One of the Best Defenses in the Nation'

The SMU Mustangs are one best teams in the country at turning the ball over. The Mustangs are tied fourth in the country in interceptions (12), but they do give up a ton of yards.

 "In my opinion, it's one of the best defenses in the conference, if not the best, and definitely one of the best defenses in the nation," Beck said as he prepares for the Mustangs. "If you watch it from an aspect of turnovers and you look at their D-line and what they're able to do, you know, creating havoc in the run game and just honestly being able to be physical and kind of push people around, is one of their strong suits.

"So, and again, that's what I feel like we do well. So, you know, that's going to kind of be the key to the game, you know, who's able to kind of win that battle, right? And again, like I said, they're really talented on defense, and they do a really good job. So again, they're going to pose a challenge for us, but just looking forward to having that opportunity to go out and execute and continue to have good practices and build them as we lead up to Saturday."

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

