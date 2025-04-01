Miami's Ray Ray Joseph Embraces Leadership Role, Discusses Wide Receiver Room
The Miami Hurricanes football team is deep into their spring practice schedule, and things are heating up. The Canes lost almost all of their passing attack, so everyone is keeping a close eye on their wide receivers at practice. One of their potential stars is Ray Ray Joseph who the media caught up with at practice, and he gave plenty of insight. He made it clear that this group of wideouts is hungry:
“Oh, man, it’s just a hunger in there. Like, I feel like that’s what Miami was built on, you know what I mean? You had players sitting behind each other as first-round draft picks. So, I mean, just all of us, [we’re] just hungry, getting out there, no entitlement. We’re just getting after it with them SpaghettiOs. We’re working. We’re working and I’m happy, man. I’m happy for the room. I’m happy for the quarterback room. They’re looking good, too. They’re working hard. We’re all just working hard, trying to bring it all together and just be of one accord.”
Joseph also spoke about how he's had to work for his position and his loyalty to The U:
“I came in with the mindset to work hard and compete, but honestly, whatever the coaches wanted me to do and needed me to do, I was there to do it. I’m a big team guy, first. I’m not with the selfish stuff. So, I waited my turn and I’m here to help everybody and get everybody together and get everybody on the same page. A lot of people just up and run when they feel like they aren’t getting what they’re supposed to. Me, I’m just loyal, loyal to the program, loyal to the process. I just trusted the process, keeping God first and just working.”
Recommended Articles
Miami's Trenches Heat Up: Offensive and Defensive Lines Battle in Spring Practice
Former NFL Quarterback Knows Cam Ward Will Make Everyone Around Him Better