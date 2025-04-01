Miami’s Trenches Heat Up: Offensive and Defensive Lines Battle in Spring Practice
The Miami Hurricanes football team is now deep into their spring practice schedule, and one of the most exciting matchups now that they are in full pads is the battles that the offensive and defensive lines have been having. Miami has emphasized building in the trenches this offseason, and recently, offensive lineman Anez Cooper spoke about how things have gone in practice so far:
“I think we’ve been looking good, but there’s always room for betterment. I think we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, be a little more physical and finish, always be like ready to chase the ball and stuff. I think we just do that, and we just keep doing what we’re doing, we should be good. But we’re moving good.”
He also spoke about how the defensive line has pushed the offensive line in practice:
“I think there’s a whole bunch of guys with like different abilities, different sizes, [and] guys that do all different things. I don’t think (anybody) on the d-line is the same. Everybody’s got their own personality traits, and they’ve got their own things that they’re good at. So, I think that by us just going against all those types of guys, we shouldn’t see (anybody) that really can show us nothing our d-line (hasn’t) shown us. I feel like that’s a good thing. We’re practicing against some of the best guys that we’re going to play all year. That’s a good thing.”
Cooper got more specific and talked about the lineman who has challenged him the most:
“Me and (David) Blay, Jr. have actually been going at it like every time we do one-on-ones. Me and him, we go against each other. It’s going back and forth. So, I feel like me and him. And we just talk about stuff after, like what we could’ve worked on. Like, he beats me, he tells me what I could’ve worked on. So, I feel like, yeah, me and Blay. That’s something we do a lot. I feel like Blay is a good challenge.”
