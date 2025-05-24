Miami Running Back Mark Fletcher Jr. Ranked In the Preseason Top 25 ACC Players
Summertime is a slow point for many college sports, but it is also the best time to list off some of the best players in the country. The ACC returns with another list highlighting who they view as the best players in the conference, and the Hurricanes already have an early viewing of one star running back.
The ACC has ranked four players already, and the Miami Hurricanes have running back Mark Fletcher Jr. ranked as the No. 21 player in the conference heading into the 2025 season.
Fletcher is primed for his new role as RB. 1 for the Hurricanes after an impressive season behind new Seattle Seahawk Damien Martinez. Through two seasons, Fletcher has run for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns through 23 games in the Orange and Green. Last year, he ran for 607 yards with nine touchdowns on 112 carries.
He rushed for 5.42 yards per carry, ranking him eighth in the ACC among running backs with at least 100 carries, while his nine rushing touchdowns tied for 10th in the conference.
Fletcher will be a primary focal point of the offense this season. The size of the Hurricanes' offensive line shows that they will be a run-heavy team, and he will have most of the load to carry for the offense of the Miami Hurricanes. He knows this is a massive opportunity for him to take the reins of previously great running backs from the program.
He will also have a star rusher from last season, Jordan Lyle, behind him, so competition will only make him one of the best rushers in the conference and the country.