Next Man Up for No. 6 Miami's Running Back Room

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CharMar Brown is out for the year. Mark Fletcher Jr. got hurt in the final minutes of Miami's 33-20 win at Wake Forest.

No. 6 Miami's running back room is running low, but thankfully, it has one of the deepest rooms in the country.

The ability to retain Girard Pringle Jr. and Jordan Lyle this offseason proved valuable, even with one surviving a suspension that looks all but over now.

"Well, he didn't play the first three weeks," Cristobal said about Lyle and his suspension. "He served his suspension, obviously doing some other things to go with that. But we have had him in training to make sure that at the end of the day, player safety is at the forefront of everything.

"You have to keep guys in condition and engaged, so that if there is an opportunity to come and play again, they're ready, and that is the case with Jordan, and he's in good shape and doing the right thing, so he'll be able to contribute to the team."

Moreover, with Lyle, the team trust him to play, it is about how clear his head is after everything that has happened.

"You only play players that you can trust," Cristobal said. "There is so that we're clear at the University of Miami. There's one criteria for playing players, and that's playing people that give Miami the best chance to win. Period. Jordan has made a poor decision.

"This will be the last time I address it, not in any way, shape, or form disrespectful to you, but just to make sure we understand clearly. He has done and is doing the things necessary to put himself in a good place with his teammates in our program, and he is a trusted football player and person who is working hard to make sure that he has the full trust of everybody. "

After Pringle Jr. and Lyle, the Hurricanes still have a star freshman running back who has gotten valuable reps over the past few games thanks to the offensive output. Javion Mallory looks to also get some key reps over the next few weeks as he rises in the depth chart.

I mean, game reps are huge, and he takes a ton of reps on GreenTree against a pretty dadgum good defense," Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "And so, we feel good about the guys that are going to be prepared to play, and so it just sucks for those guys. Really, your heart breaks for those guys."

Miami's running back room is under the microscope and is pushing to improve itself each day ahead of Central Michigan.

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