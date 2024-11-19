All Hurricanes

Miami's Andres Borregales Named To The Groza Award Semifinalist

The senior kicker has been named to the Groza Award for the third straight year.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) prepares to kick a field goal against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) prepares to kick a field goal against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The University of Miami senior Andres Borregales was tabbed a semifinalist for the 2024 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 20 specialists that comprise this year’s list represent nine different conferences, including four honorees from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Borregales is the lone kicker named a semifinalist in each of the past three seasons.

The Miami native is tied for eighth nationally in field goal percentage (92.9), knocking down 13 of his 14 kicks.

Borregales has converted all 48 of his extra-point attempts and recorded 51 touchbacks on 76 kickoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound standout ranks third all-time in field goals made (69), extra points (169), and points (376) at The U.

Borregales’ older brother, Jose, became the first Miami player to win the Groza Award when he took home the honor in his lone campaign with the Hurricanes in 2020.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. That same group then picks the national winner, who will be unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football