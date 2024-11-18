The Most Important Stretch Of The Season For Miami Football: Just A Minute
There is another calm before the storm, and the Miami Hurricanes are waiting for their time to strike once again as they look to take on Wake Forest in the season's penultimate game and final home game.
The Hurricanes have been left off many lists during the past week's slate of games as the national attention has turned towards the SEC and its debate on how many teams belong in the playoffs, the rise of the Colorado Buffolos, and what that program has done in the first two years under head coach Deion Sanders and Co.
The issue is the lack of attention that the No. 1 offense in the country gets and the Heisman-frontrunning quarterback Cam Ward is receiving. Ward is playing out of his mind and is the only reason the Hurricanes are still in this position to win and be a playoff team. This will only increase his draft stock which has already risen to a top-10 pick at worst.
The Hurricanes still have time to save their season. The one lose was bound to happen when they were playing with fire. Now, it's time to play the best football of the season and show they are one of the best teams in the country once again.
