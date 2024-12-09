Miami's Cam Ward Named Heisman Finalist
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the award presented annually since 1935 to the top player in college football.
Ward will be one of four student-athletes in New York City on Saturday, alongside Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado athlete Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
He joins the list of eight different Hurricanes to be named a finalist and the first since Ken Dorsey and Willis McGahee in 2002. Miami legends Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta both won the Heisman Trophy in 1986 and 1992, respectively.
Ward ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (36) and sits second in passing yards (4,123), setting new single-season school records in both categories.
The ACC Player of the Year has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Houston’s Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level and has a chance to break that against Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl as he is likely opting in and playing the game.
Miami Quarterback Cam Ward Is Likely Playing in the Pop-Tart Bowl
With the 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller leading the way, Miami boasts the top offense in the country. Among all FBS programs, the Hurricanes are first in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5)
Ward has guided Miami to its first 10-win campaign in seven years and its 46th bowl game in program history.
The West Columbia, Texas, native was also tabbed a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Manning Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
The 90th winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced live on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.