Miami's Cam Ward Named To Another Quarterback Finalist List

Ward's Heisman-level season garners attention from more prestigious award selection committees.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was tabbed a finalist for the 2024 Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday afternoon.

Ward paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and ranks second in passing yards (4,123).

The Hurricanes’ first ever ACC Player of the Year has rewritten Miami’s record books, setting new single-season marks for both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) attempts to sack Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) attempts to sack Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Ward is also the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances at The U. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout has thrown for 300-plus yards and totaled three touchdowns on 10 occasions. 

A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.

With Ward as the primary signal caller, the Hurricanes boast the top offense among all FBS programs. Miami is first nationally in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).

Ward led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win regular season in seven years.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The winner of the prestigious Manning Award will be unveiled after the College Football National Championship Game.

