Miami's Cam Ward Named To Another Quarterback Finalist List
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was tabbed a finalist for the 2024 Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Thursday afternoon.
Ward paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and ranks second in passing yards (4,123).
The Hurricanes’ first ever ACC Player of the Year has rewritten Miami’s record books, setting new single-season marks for both passing touchdowns and passing yards.
Ward is also the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances at The U. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout has thrown for 300-plus yards and totaled three touchdowns on 10 occasions.
A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.
With Ward as the primary signal caller, the Hurricanes boast the top offense among all FBS programs. Miami is first nationally in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327) and third down conversion rate (56.5).
Ward led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win regular season in seven years.
The winner of the prestigious Manning Award will be unveiled after the College Football National Championship Game.