Miami's Defensive Line Still Has More In The Tank To Close Out The Season
The issue for the No. 5 Miami and its defense is the secondary and the lack of tackling that comes from the rest of the team.
Some players have tried to answer the call but this also goes back to the defensive line and their pursuit of the quarterback. The Hurricanes have done a great job of pressuring the quarterback leading the country in that statistic but pressuring the quarterback and getting him down to the ground is a completely different argument.
Tyler Baron was off to an explosive start to the season but slowed down during conference play. He knows that he and the line could play better and produce a lot more than what they are giving now.
"I look at myself first," Baron said. "I can be more consistent. I think I've had good moments and bad moments this year but I think improving myself is the biggest thing that I can focus on and as a unit, I think we can have better chemistry. Play through the calls better and play what coach G [Guidry] calls better.
Baron continued.
"I think we've had some good moments and bad ones but I think there is still a lot of room to grow on all three levels. I think we just have to keep working and practicing hard to get there," Baron said.
Right beside Baron on the line is the X-factor, Simeon Barrow Jr. He has been one of the most productive players on the defensive side of the ball and he saves the day time after time with pressures and sacks.
Being a transfer portal addition, he knows the struggles for the team because it takes time for players to get comfortable around each other while also playing into a new scheme.
"I feel like we are getting better every week and we are starting to play more complementary football. I feel like our best football is still in front of us and I feel like we have ways to go because we have a really talented squad. I feel like we just have to keep on going for our best football to come to us. We are on the right track though," Barrow said.
He's right. The Hurricanes defense is starting to find its way to make plays game after game. They have been doing that all season, but limiting the big explosive plays has been the team's kryptonite. Take that away and the Hurricane has one of the best groups in the entire country.