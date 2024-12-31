Miami's first 1000 Yard Rusher Since 2016 Declares For NFL Draft
Miami's star running back Damien Martinez will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced on his X late Monday afternoon. Martinez spent one season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Oregon State.
The running back went on to rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season at Miami. He will now look to find his fit at the next level and carry over that success into the NFL. He is a hard-hitting back who has great patience and timely runs.
It was highlighted even more in his final collegiate game with the Hurricanes. Martinez turned in the Canes’ best postseason rushing performance in decades, gashing ISU’s defense for a career-high 179 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. Backfield mate Mark Fletcher, Jr. added 62 yards and one score. The Canes racked up 308 yards on the ground.
The last 150 yard rusher in the Pop-Tart's Bowl was Baylor's Devin Chafin in 2015.
Martinez will be a great power back for any roster in the NFL. He has nearly rushed for over 3000 yards in his career and 1000 yards for nearly every single season at this level. He will transition well into being a pro as he looks to take the next set in his craft.
