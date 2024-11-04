Miami's Jadais Richard Out For The Rest Of The Season
So many positives came out of the comeback victory against the Duke Blue Devils for No. 4 Miami but another hit to the secondary takes more concern.
Mario Cristobal noted in his press conference after Jadais Richard's interception on Saturday that he will be out for a significant amount of time. The Miami Hurricanes football program tends to keep their injury report close to the chest, however, getting this much from Cristobal signals the end of the season for the growing talent in Richard.
“It was a significant injury, and it will be a while before he gets back," Cristobal said.
Richard suffered what appeared to be a right leg injury after picking off Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped to the sideline while unable to put any weight on his leg where he was later taken off the sideline on the cart.
The interception was the first of Richard’s career and on the season, and he has 27 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
With the absence of Damari Brown, the Hurricane's secondary is already thin. Cristobal said he is "very close" to returning in the last few games so there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Now the Hurricanes will look once again to the younger talent who have been performing for them in recent weeks.