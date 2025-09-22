Miami's Jakobe Thomas Pays Tribute To Hurricanes Legend
No. 2 Miami is playing out of its mind, and for the first time in a long time, they win a game on the defensive side of the ball.
Could it be that the Hurricanes have the best defense in the country? Maybe, but they also have some stars in the secondary that were playing lights out against the Florida Gators.
Tennessee Transfer Jakobe Thomas has been one of the best and most consistent players for the Canes since setting foot in Coral Gables. Against the Gators, he was arguably the best player in the game and capped off a five-tackle, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack game in the only way a Cane knows how, with a little "dirty bird".
Ray Lewis is one of the best Miami Hurricanes to ever play at the collegiate and professional level, and it was only right after a monster sack that Thomas would be poised to dance. It showcases the swagger that the team has on defense and also highlights the talent being displayed in Miami.
Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Ahead of Bye Week?
