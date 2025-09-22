All Hurricanes

Miami's Jakobe Thomas Pays Tribute To Hurricanes Legend

Jakobe Thomas hits a "dirty bird" in honor of Ray Lewis after a monster sack against DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jakobe Thomas (8) celebrates after sacking Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jakobe Thomas (8) celebrates after sacking Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (not pictured) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 2 Miami is playing out of its mind, and for the first time in a long time, they win a game on the defensive side of the ball.

Could it be that the Hurricanes have the best defense in the country? Maybe, but they also have some stars in the secondary that were playing lights out against the Florida Gators.

Tennessee Transfer Jakobe Thomas has been one of the best and most consistent players for the Canes since setting foot in Coral Gables. Against the Gators, he was arguably the best player in the game and capped off a five-tackle, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack game in the only way a Cane knows how, with a little "dirty bird".

Ray Lewis is one of the best Miami Hurricanes to ever play at the collegiate and professional level, and it was only right after a monster sack that Thomas would be poised to dance. It showcases the swagger that the team has on defense and also highlights the talent being displayed in Miami.

Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Ahead of Bye Week?

AP Top 25

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (52)
  2. Miami (7)
  3. Penn State (5)
  4. LSU
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon (1)
  7. Oklahoma (1)
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Indiana
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Alabama
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Michigan
  20. Missouri
  21. USC
  22. Notre Dame
  23. Illinois
  24. TCU
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes)

  1. Ohio State (61)
  2. Penn State (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. LSU
  5. Oregon (1)
  6. Miami (1)
  7. Texas
  8. Florida State
  9. Texas A&M 
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Indiana 
  13. Iowa State
  14. Texas Tech 
  15. Tennessee 
  16. Alabama
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Michigan
  19. Missouri
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Notre Dame
  22. USC
  23. Illinois
  24. BYU
  25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.

Read More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football