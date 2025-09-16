All Hurricanes

Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr. Looks To Continue His Rampaging Ways Against Florida

The Miami Hurricanes star running back is starting to look like a beast running the football.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) breaks a tackle from South Florida Bulls safety Tavin Ward (2) to score touchdown in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) breaks a tackle from South Florida Bulls safety Tavin Ward (2) to score touchdown in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes continue to have a platoon of running backs that can run over anyone but one is starting to stand out above the rest.

Against No. 18 USF, junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. had a breakout game that everyone knew he was capabable off. He broke off for nearly his career high of 120 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns (should have been three).

Head coach Mario Cristobal loved what he saw from his star player who continues to grow as a player and as a leader.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a tou
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"There were a lot of dirty looks on Saturday, and initially, you probably saw there were a couple plays with penetration, they came out with a couple looks that we're a little bit off, and we're a little bit off," Cristobal said.

"So the onus is in on the back to, run through a guy, run by a guy, make a guy miss, and the fact that he is getting healthy is really exciting, because you see consistent improvement. His energy, his spirit, his heart, his leadership, his care factor is awesome."

"Mark Fletcher is a special, special young man. Big Mark is watching it from above. I know he's extremely proud of his son, and he's a guy that you can't wait to go to practice and watch him practice, because he's going to bring it. He's going to change the energy of the entire team. And so I guess, I know it sounds boring, but Mark's come a long way, and got a long way to go."

Fletcher was also the highest graded rusher in the ACC this week. He has two this for two weeks in a row and continues to improve and show that he is not an afterthought on this talented Hurricanes offense.

Now his focus is on the Florida Gators, where he has familiarity after last season's dominant season opener win over the program.

It's generational as South Florida kid, but it's gonna be excited, and I'm just blessed to be a part of it," Fletcher said about playing Florida last season. "It was fun. You know, doing that, it was fun, but, you, I'm pretty sure those guys, you know, they're coming here to play, play football, that's, very well coached team, those guys fly around, extremely talented on both sides of football, so we just got a deal on a game, we got ready for the challenge."

The Hurricanes are set to take on the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

