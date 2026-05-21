Miami Lands Another Talented OL Prospect in Jatori Williams

Miami added more talent to its offensive line room on Thursday afternoon with the addition of IOL Jatori Williams of Phenix City, Alabama.

A consensus four-star prospect, Williams was initially committed to the Crimson Tide, but decommitted earlier in his recruiting process as both the University of Georgia and Miami got into the mix.

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Williams is one of the rare offensive line prospects who might be able to contribute to a winning team early on in his collegiate career. His position in the rankings reflects that upside, as Williams is a top-10 rated IOL prospect in the country by nearly every outlet, including 247 Sports.

Additionally, Williams ranks as a top-5 player in Alabama and a top-100 recruit nationally. That's high praise for the 2027 prospect, but it's well-warranted. Williams anchored an offense that went 11-2 last year and 7-0 in district play.

Although the Central Phenix City Red Devils lost by a single point in the playoffs to Thompson (AL), they still rushed for over 2,200 yards and passed for another 3,300. As head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson look to open up the playbook, versatile linemen like Williams will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Hurricane offense.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal had been hot on Williams' heels for some time and was the primary coach involved with his recruitment. Now, with three offensive linemen already in the boat (four-star OT Sean Tatum and three-star OT Tyler Ford), the future of the Hurricane offensive line is taking shape.

Williams, though, is the highest-rated of the three and provided quite the boost to Miami's spot in the 2027 rankings. With the addition of Williams, Miami now has the 4th-ranked recruiting class for the 2027 graduation year.

The Hurricanes aren't done yet, either, as several key prospects are set to make their decisions in the coming weeks. While Miami has made no shortage of gains in the transfer portal, Cristobal and company are still showcasing a commitment to ensuring that quality prep talent makes its way to Coral Gables.

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