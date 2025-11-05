Miami's Playoff Hopes Take A Massive Hit by the Playoff Committee in First CFP Rankings
The official College Football Playoff rankings are out and it doesn't look good for Miami.
The Hurricanes come in as the No. 18 team in the country and sit behind three ACC teams who will each battle it out for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
However, what is worse for the Canes is the ranking of the top ACC team, Virginia. The Cavaliers are sitting at No. 14. That ranking doesn't give the ACC anyone inside the top 11, which would mean it would only be a one-bid team at this current moment.
What makes it even worse is where Notre Dame is ranked, No. 10. That head-to-head at the start of the season might not matter in the minds of the committee if it comes down to 10-2 Miami and 10-2 Notre Dame.
Nevertheless, for the Hurricanes, they have four games to prove that they can try and make something crazy happen, but they are going to need some help. They are going to need some of those teams that are sitting 11-17 to drop a few bad games, similar to how Miami lost to Louisville and SMU.
What was also surprising was Texas with two losses, similar to Miami, have a similar oppnnet in the Florida Gators. Miami dragged them around in Hard Rock Stadium while the Longhorns got defeated in the Swamp. However, the Arch Manning led team is ranked at No. 11 with their highest ranked win being No. 16 Vanderbilt compared to the Canes in the Fight Irish.
The good news for Miami is that they now have a ranked team at the end of the season. They will face No. 24 Pitt to close the season. It could be the make-or-break for an ideal chance to sneak into the playoffs.
Top 25
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pitt
25. Tennesse
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.