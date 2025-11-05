All Hurricanes

Miami's Playoff Hopes Take A Massive Hit by the Playoff Committee in First CFP Rankings

The Hurricanes might have just fumbled their chances for the College Football Playoff.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The official College Football Playoff rankings are out and it doesn't look good for Miami.

The Hurricanes come in as the No. 18 team in the country and sit behind three ACC teams who will each battle it out for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, what is worse for the Canes is the ranking of the top ACC team, Virginia. The Cavaliers are sitting at No. 14. That ranking doesn't give the ACC anyone inside the top 11, which would mean it would only be a one-bid team at this current moment.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) rushes against SMU Mustangs offe
Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) rushes against SMU Mustangs offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee (74) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What makes it even worse is where Notre Dame is ranked, No. 10. That head-to-head at the start of the season might not matter in the minds of the committee if it comes down to 10-2 Miami and 10-2 Notre Dame.

Nevertheless, for the Hurricanes, they have four games to prove that they can try and make something crazy happen, but they are going to need some help. They are going to need some of those teams that are sitting 11-17 to drop a few bad games, similar to how Miami lost to Louisville and SMU.

What was also surprising was Texas with two losses, similar to Miami, have a similar oppnnet in the Florida Gators. Miami dragged them around in Hard Rock Stadium while the Longhorns got defeated in the Swamp. However, the Arch Manning led team is ranked at No. 11 with their highest ranked win being No. 16 Vanderbilt compared to the Canes in the Fight Irish.

The good news for Miami is that they now have a ranked team at the end of the season. They will face No. 24 Pitt to close the season. It could be the make-or-break for an ideal chance to sneak into the playoffs.

Top 25

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Ole Miss

7. BYU

8. Texas Tech

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Oklahoma

13. Utah

14. Virginia

15. Louisville

16. Vanderbilt

17. Georgia Tech

18. Miami

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. Michigan

22. Missouri

23. Washington

24. Pitt

25. Tennesse

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

