Miami Hurricane Superstar Projected to be the First Overall Pick In the 2025 NFL Draft
"With the first pick in the 2025 NFL. Draft, the Tennessee Titans select Cam Ward, quarterback Miami." Well, that is what all signs are pointing to now that the 2024 NFL season is over.
The clock has started to tick for the Titans as they prepare to make a franchise-altering move with the No. 1 pick in the draft this year. Three of the last four first-overall picks have been quarterbacks and the trend is pointing towards another gunslinger to be the first player to walk across the stage.
The Titan's main needs revolve around the quarterback position. The only question now is which one they prefer — Ward or the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner Shedeur Sanders. Rumor has it that they love the Miami Hurricanes superstar quarterback and will gladly take him as the No. 1 option.
Ward, being shortened in the Heisman vote aside, finished the season being a consensus First Team All-American, honored with the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the first Hurricane to win the ACC Player of the Year, set new school single-season records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards, became the all-time passing touchdowns leader in NCAA Divison one history and the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances for Miami to just name a few.
Ward finished the season with 4313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions and solidified himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to wear the Orange and Green if not three greatest.
If Ward is selected, this would make him the second quarterback in program history to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft joining Vinny Testaverde (1997)