Miami's Fall Camp Day Eight Notebook: Trenches Work While Receiver Three Battle Heats Up

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Week two of the Miami Hurricanes Fall Camp brings a new set of eyes, emotions, and opportunities for players.

After a week, Miami is ironing out it's rotation, starting with offensive line and defensive line work.

Damon Wilson II understands this opportunity more than others. He was brought in to replace some of the production from Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, and camp has been everything he could ask for.

'Everything from communication, pass rush, run stop, just being their leader, being their teammate - I can get better at everything," Wilson said. "Let's think about how you had a really good season. I mean, we always get better. Everybody in the world gets better, everything. So, and I got a Hall of Fame coach. I don't know what to expect at all. I know that there will be more than nine [sacks]. That's all I know."

Moreover, with the trenches working as hard as they can, the Hurricanes have another battle brewing offensively.

The Hurricanes receiving group already has its No. 1 and No. 2 set for the season. Malachi Toney and Cooper Barakate are set to have electric All-ACC and All-American seasons, but the depth in the room continues to shine.

🆕: "But leading an my position and on the field in other positions, too, helping those guys the same way Rueben Bain and [Mesidor] helped me. … We’ve got to move like pros."



Miami's Defensive Line Finds A New Leader In a Freak Athlete



More➡️: https://t.co/fMVesAaeX5 — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) August 10, 2026

Now the battle of No. 3 takes over, starting with homegrown talent Joshua Moore and Daylyn Upshaw.

"I mean two crazy talents," WR Cooper Barkate said about the two receivers. "Young kids, everyone in the room, all their talent really stood out to me as how hard they take it off of you, how serious really all these young kids are like professionals. They probably learned that way [Malachi Toney]. We've got to create ahead of their shoulders. I'd say the same for Josh and Daylyn."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Notes:

Trench Work Continues to Shine: “I feel like they’re carrying the torch [well]," Justin Scott said on the defensive line growth. "They picked it up from Bain and [Mesidor]. They were with them for about two years. They kind of learned the standard, learned how to practice, what to do, how to take care of your body and kind of just kept it and implemented it to their own routines. I’m really proud of those guys, just seeing them grow into leader roles.”

Standouts from the Linebacker Room: "We're extremely confident in our group, and we feel like we have extremely good young guys, and we feel like we have depth to us, and we feel really extremely confident in our group. We got a lot of promising people. Karsten Busch is extremely smart, Kellen Wiley is extremely smart, and JJ Edwards. We have everybody who can just fill in the roles anywhere.

WR Cooper Barkate on the Depth: So every day, it sets us apart in competitiveness that we have. We got a lot of depth; we feed off each other, trying to make. I don't see the culture as a great cult. Everyone respects each other and loves each other, and Coach Beard does a great job doing that.

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