Miami's Star Quarterback Ready to Have A 'Bunch of Fun' This Season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes have a new quarterback, but he has been quiet all spring until now.

Darian Mensah spoke with the media for the first time since transferring to Miami, and now, ahead of the Spring Game, the starting quarterback opens up about the offense and what he loves about it.

"I'm pretty far along (with the adjustment to Miami)," Mensah said. "I think it helps having a group of guys who are all super supportive of me being here. I think it's a blessing to be around such a special team and a special program. I've got my mom here too, which also helps. I think I'm pretty far along. I'm pretty comfortable here. It's great."

For Mensah, it also helps that he has been a part of a transfer portal situation before. Now it is easier for him to pick up on things and know what works best for his game.

"I like everything about the offense," Mensah said. "I think that it's more of a Tulane-style of offense where we are going to run the ball and take shots in the play-action game. I think that bringing some stuff that I did at Duke also will bring another level to the offense, which I'm excited about.

"Everything is reps and I've repped that before. I've transferred before so it definitely helps. I know what to expect stepping into a new locker room, you don't want to step on toes, but you do want want to assert yourself as a leader and I feel I have done that so far."

Moreover, with the transfer, he is bringing one of his best friends, Cooper Barkate. Barkate is already picking up what the Hurricanes' offense looks like, and it helps that both are going through the same process.

"Coop is probably my best friend, especially going through last year," Mensah said. "He's also a Cali dude so we have a lot of similarities and he's probably the dude I hang out with the most outside of football. It's nice to have your best friend going through anything in general."

At the spring game, it will be the first time fans get to see what the Hurricanes got from the transfer portal. Mensah wants to put on a show and have fun while also highlighting why the Canes are so high on him.

"Just a lot of fun," Mensah said. "I'm going to go out there and try to put on a show. Just take what the defense gives me and go out there have a bunch of fun with my guys for our last practice."

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