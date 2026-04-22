Darian Mensah Trusts Miami's Offensive Line Will be 'Just as Dominant' As Last Season

CORAL GABLES — Only one thing stands out as a "weakness" for the Miami Hurricanes this season. Miami has the quarterback, has the talent around him, a deep secondary, and a defensive line, but the questions around the offensive line grow.

UM has lost four of its five starters from last season and is piecing together a new one for star quarterback Darian Mensah. Mensah has worked with the offensive line since he got here and sees the improvement from week to week.

He knows that head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal will continue to build him the line he needs and trust that it can be just as good, or even better than last season.

"Yeah, I think, it does, it definitely takes time for an O-line to gel together," Mensah said. "And I feel like they've, taken that upon themselves and really stood up to the challenge. And I feel like each and every day they get better. And I think Coach Mirabal leading them, I have, full confidence that they're going to be just as dominant, if not more dominant than they were last year."

Mensah's offensive linemen are starting to love him, too. The relationship between the two groups continues to grow.

“He’s [Mensah] a funny guy [in the huddle],” Offensive lineman Matthew McCoy said. “He always makes sure we’re on the same page, and he’s always getting on going. It’s important, and that’s what I want for a quarterback.”

However, McCoy also knows the expectation for this group as the only returning starter from last season. He knows that he can't be satisfied with what is in front of him and always looks to improve day after day.

“I’m never satisfied,” McCoy said. “I can always get better and I can play anywhere on the [offensive line]. I’m just getting better and I’m not satisfied.”

The pairing of Mensah and the offensive line and the availability of having a quarterback during spring camp also give the Canes an advantage.

If Miami's offensive line can match some of last season's production, it will have one of the best offenses in the country. This line has the perfect mix of a run-heavy attack, which can also be one of the best in the air as well.

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