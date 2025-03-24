Miami Safety Zechariah Poyser Reflects on Decision to Join Hurricanes
Spring practice is heating up for the Miami Hurricanes football team as we head toward the 2025 season. New Canes safety Zechariah Poyser who joined the team this season through the transfer portal from the Jacksonville State Gamecocks spoke about everything from why he transferred to Miami to how he fits in on this new-look defense.
He always wanted to be in Miami, but made it clear there was a lot more to it than just saying, “It always has been a dream, but that’s not the reason why I came. Coach Cristobal is a family guy. I have a daughter. I have a 1-year-old daughter and [Cristobal] is like a father figure to me, you know? I saw that in him. I felt like home. He made me feel like [I was] home in our discussion. That’s why I chose Miami. It was like a family environment.”
Poyser was also asked about what it's like playing in an all-new secondary with new coaches. He spoke about how much he already learned along with his teammates saying, “It’s great because we’re all fresh, so we’re all asking questions, we’re all learning together. That’s big. … I feel like that helped us learn each other more. So, we’re always asking questions, always around each other, trying to figure out what’s going on. It’s been great.”
To close out his conversation with the media, he was asked about what his playing style was and he made it clear that his style was based on effort and toughness, “Hard edge, you know? I’m going to fly around to the ball. I’m a competitor. I don’t quit on plays. I’m going to fly around to the ball.”
