How to Watch: Cam Ward, Miami's Pro Day
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes Pro Day is here and more people are here than previous days. The Hurricanes likely have the No. 1 Pick in the 205 NFL Draft, Cam Ward and everyone is excited for him to throw the ball.
He didn't do any drills at the NFL Combine but that did not stop people from the NFL loving the leadership abilities he brought to the table. Ward is set to go last for Miami's Pro Day but everyone else is ready to go. The NFL has all 32 teams here ready to watch what the ACC has produced over the past year in Coral Gables.
Cam Ward and Miami Hurricanes pro day start time
- Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
The Miami Hurricanes pro day is kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Cam Ward pro day TV channel
- Cable TV: ACC Network
