How to Watch: Cam Ward, Miami's Pro Day

This is the most media coverage the Miami Hurricanes have seen in some time as they prepare to impress for their Pro Day.

Justice Sandle

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes to wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes to wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes Pro Day is here and more people are here than previous days. The Hurricanes likely have the No. 1 Pick in the 205 NFL Draft, Cam Ward and everyone is excited for him to throw the ball.

He didn't do any drills at the NFL Combine but that did not stop people from the NFL loving the leadership abilities he brought to the table. Ward is set to go last for Miami's Pro Day but everyone else is ready to go. The NFL has all 32 teams here ready to watch what the ACC has produced over the past year in Coral Gables.

Cam Ward and Miami Hurricanes pro day start time 

  • Date: Monday, March 24, 2025 
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET 

The Miami Hurricanes pro day is kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET.  

Cam Ward pro day TV channel 

  • Cable TV: ACC Network 

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

