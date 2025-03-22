REPORT: Miami Lands Commitment of Four-Star Running Back Javian Mallory
The Miami Hurricanes have had blue-chip recruits committed and they add another with the latest commitment.
Four-star running back Javian Mallory has committed to the Miami Hurricanes after a hard push from Clemson, Florida, Alabama, and Ohio State.
Mallory was predicted to commit to the Hurricanes and has now completed the task. He is a physical and quick runner out of West Boca with tons of upside.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand but with more blue-ship recruits looking at Miami in a new light, that can easily change.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
