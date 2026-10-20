Miami's Star Freshman Earns Second Weekly Honors Of the Season

Another week, and another national honor for a Miami Hurricane. This time, a returning face joins as star freshman running back Javian Mallory has been named Co-ACC Rookie of the Week.

Mallory was the spark that pushed the Hurricanes over against Florida State and has risen to another level. Furthermore, this is what he expected when he walked on to campus.

He knew he was an instant-impact player, and he continues to show it week after week.

No touches in the first half. Two TDs after the break. 🌴@mallory_javian3 exploded for 108 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in the second half and overtime to help Miami beat Florida State, 43-35.@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/LUWbLvdoUP — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 18, 2026

"Honestly, yes, I did," Mallory said on seeing him play like this when he came to Miami. "There is an interview that said,"What am I going to bring my freshman year?', and it would be an instant impact as soon as I get here. Of course it took some time to get here, but I give God all the glory."

Mallory didn't see a single snap in the first half, but finished with 108 yards rushing and two critical touchdowns, one coming in overtime. His quarterback loved what he saw and has all the trust in the world in him after another breakout game.

"Yeah, kind of his breakout game," Darian Mensah said. "And the kid has done an excellent job this week, but always, he's done an awesome job with his preparation, and I've got a lot of trust in the young freshman. So his role will only continue to grow, but I think he's got a bright future ahead."

Moreover, his head coach also trusts him with his life. His talent and execution continue to impress him week after week. Mario Cristobal knew he would be good, but he continues to highlight how much better he gets after each game.

"Since the moment he got here, he's just a very physical runner," Cristobal said. "You almost underestimate him. You expect him to be really good. That's why we recruited him. But when he takes people on, the collisions and the force that he generates on contact and his contact balance are really impressive."

This likely won't be the last honor for the star freshman this season. He is on pace to be a freshman All-American and continues to outperform himself. The sky is the limit for him and what he can be, and the Hurricanes know it.

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