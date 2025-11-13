Miami Superstar Named Semifinalist For 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the fourth-oldest individual honor in college football.
Bain has anchored the Hurricanes’ defensive front through the first nine games of the 2025 season. The Miami native has totaled 31 tackles, including 15 solo stops, along with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He has also recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one pass breakup.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation annually recognizes the nation’s top college football player, as voted on by the 136 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. Three finalists will be announced later this month, with the winner revealed during the ESPN College Football Awards Show on December 12.
Walter Camp 2025 Player of the Year Semifinalists
- Rueben Bain, Jr., DT, Miami
- Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
- Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State
- Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
- Blake Horvath, QB, Navy
- Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M
- Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Drew Mestemaker, QB, North Texas
- Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
- Ahmaad Moses, DB, SMU
- Bryun Parham, LB, Connecticut
- Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
- Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
- Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia
Fans can participate in the Walter Camp All-America Fan Vote and Player Impact Rankings at, where they can support their favorite players and track real-time impact data and NIL valuations.
Miami closes its regular-season home slate Saturday, Nov. 15, against NC State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and 104.3 FM WQAM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.