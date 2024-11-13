Miami Teases The Edge Of The Bubble In Newest College Football Playoff Rankings
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in every national poll that has been released this week. In the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll the Hurricanes currently rank No. 12.
Now in the latest rankings of the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes are ranked No. 9 and are sitting right on the edge of the bubble of the new 12-team playoff. They drop to the 4-seed which goes to the conference championship winners.
This is still a shock because the SMU Mustangs still being undefeated in conference play but sit outside of the top 12 at No. 14 and will still have to win out and likely beat the Hurricanes to get a chance to get into the College Football Playoff.
This is a loss that the Hurricanes needed to focus their minds on the last two games of the season. Wake Forest and Syracuse are the last two games on the schedule and if the Hurricanes want to play SMU in the ACC Championship game they have to perform at a high level.
They will regroup and head home to play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after the bye week in the penultimate game of the regular season.
