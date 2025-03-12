All Hurricanes

Miami Transfer Charles Brantley Ranked One of the Top Pass Coverage Players Last Season

The Miami Hurricanes and its revamped defense is bringing in on the best pass coverage players from last season in Charles Brantley.

Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley intercepts a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Answers for the secondary are here for the Miami Hurricanes.

Last Season it was clear that the only thing holding the Hurricanes back from being in the National Championship talks was the defense that constantly gave up points. Coach Mario Cristobal knew his defense was the issue so the main priority this offseason was to bring in some of the best talent from around the country.

He dipped back into the Big 10 well and returned to Michgaan State for one of the best coverage players in the league last season Charles Brantley. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 2 last season with the lowest passer rating (16.6) in coverage.

That is exactly what the Hurricanes need for this season. They were attacked play after play in the secondary and the lack of a pass rush also did not help them when they had to defend. Now with lockdown corners out the outside and deep, the Hurricanes have a chance to have a top-10 offense and defense this season. Only improving what they have been searching for, for quite some time.

The season is quickly approaching now that spring practice is finally here. More Hurricanes are expected to play this season as they look to go undefeated for the first time in over two decades.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism.

