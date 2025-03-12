Miami Transfer Charles Brantley Ranked One of the Top Pass Coverage Players Last Season
Answers for the secondary are here for the Miami Hurricanes.
Last Season it was clear that the only thing holding the Hurricanes back from being in the National Championship talks was the defense that constantly gave up points. Coach Mario Cristobal knew his defense was the issue so the main priority this offseason was to bring in some of the best talent from around the country.
He dipped back into the Big 10 well and returned to Michgaan State for one of the best coverage players in the league last season Charles Brantley. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 2 last season with the lowest passer rating (16.6) in coverage.
That is exactly what the Hurricanes need for this season. They were attacked play after play in the secondary and the lack of a pass rush also did not help them when they had to defend. Now with lockdown corners out the outside and deep, the Hurricanes have a chance to have a top-10 offense and defense this season. Only improving what they have been searching for, for quite some time.
The season is quickly approaching now that spring practice is finally here. More Hurricanes are expected to play this season as they look to go undefeated for the first time in over two decades.
More Football News On Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.