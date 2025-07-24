Miami was one of Carson Beck's 'Better Decisions'
Choosing between the NFL and returning for another season was one of the hardest decisions that anyone has to make. For the Miami Hurricanes' new quarterback, he believes that it was one of the "better decisions" he's made since his exit from Athens, GA.
Carson Beck is quality one of the most confident quarterbacks in the country, and trusting his gut to return to college was one of those things that he had to make himself. The Georgia Bulldogs wanted him back, but Beck saw an oppurtinity elsewhere that could increase his draft stock and also improve his status as one of the great quarterbacks the college football world has seen.
With the Hurricanes, Beck believes that it was the right 'offensive fit' for him to thrive under.
"Yeah, I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit," Beck said during ACC Media Days. "As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent and guys that you're going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately the future, A, of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future, and I think that this decision is one of the better decisions I've made, and since I've been here in January, developing the relationships and building the chemistry between me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the O-line, and just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie, it's just reinforced my decision in a positive way."
Beck had to develop with the team in unorthodox ways. He wasn't able to throw the ball and have full reps until after spring practice. Due to his recovery process, he kept working in other ways, showing his leadership abilities, while also keeping a level head about the process.
"I'm really excited to continue to keep working with these guys," Beck said. "Obviously, the spring, it was a little slow for me. I tried to take care of a coaching role, a coaching aspect.
"Being behind every single play, trying to help the other quarterbacks that were in there getting reps, picking out one singular receiver at practice and watching every single one of his reps and then going in and watching the film with him after and teaching him certain things, certain intricacies and routes and concepts and trying to teach everybody the way I see the game so that we're all on the same page. Ultimately the decision, I feel like, has really paid off, and this off-season has been really good and full of good work."
Beck is at 100 percent now, and one of the biggest games of his college career will dictate how far he can take the Hurricanes. Notre Dame is less than 30 days away and tasked to be one of the best in the world on that faithful night.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.