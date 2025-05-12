Miami’s All-Time Leading Scorer Andres Borregales Ready To Kick For Patriots
The New England Patriots decided to invest into a kicker in the 2025 NFL Draft. They drafted former Miami Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales in the sixth round of last month's event. The clutch kicker is a Venezuela native and was considered the best kicking prospect in the nation who declared for this year's draft. He is all but a lock to quite literally kick off the season as the Patriots' starting place kicker. Recently, the Pats' official website caught up with some familiar faces for the Hurricanes faithful who spoke about all that Borregales brought to the table at Miami and what they expect from him on the next level.
His former head coach at Miami until 2021, and current Duke Blue Devils head coach, Manny Diaz spoke about his resolve as a young player.
"For a young guy, that was a pretty harsh introduction to the ups and downs of the hero world of kicking," Diaz said. "I remember calling him on the phone after the game that night and telling him he would have many opportunities in his career to be back in that situation and perform with a different outcome. That has certainly proven to be true."
His former special teams coordinator also talked about his growth as a player and spoke on his character as a player. "Coming here as a little, bubbly kid just running around his junior and senior year of high school, always wanting to be a Miami Hurricane, and then making that dream come true has been remarkable to see," Kalter said. "He set out his goals and dreams and has achieved every one of them. He's the type of kid that has always been so vocal about what his vision for himself is, and when you're like that you can often open yourself up to disappointment, especially at this high of a level. But to see him achieve more than anyone could have expected through his hard work, that's what I think of when I think of Andy. The little kid running around our practices saying how he wanted to be the best kicker to come to Miami, starting four years, setting the all-time points record which will never be broken, and being the top kicker selected in the draft. That's what stands out to me."
