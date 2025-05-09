New York Jets Officially Sign Former Miami Hurricanes Edge Rusher Tyler Baron
The New York Jets selected former Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Tyler Baron in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft last month. On Thursday, he officially signed his rookie contract with the team.
New York will look for the high-upside prospect to maximize his potential and serve as one of their top edge rushers for years to come. Baron's new head coach Aaron Glenn spoke about what they are expecting him to bring to the team.
Aaron Glenn On Tyler Baron's Skill Set:
"If you watch him on tape, he actually showed really good pass rush ability," Glenn said. "So now it's just nudging him a little bit more to get him over that hump to be a really good player for us and we expect our player to do that for us."
Baron also spoke about what expects out of himself and what he thinks he'll bring to the organization.
Tyler Baron On What He Brings To The New York Jets:
"I think the strength is really just the versatility in terms of the run game and the value I bring in terms of the pass rush," Baron said. "Just being able to work for a bunch of different spots and just be whatever [the coaches] need me to be on that given day... I think you get somebody that can kind of check three to four spots off that 53-man roster. I think with me the biggest thing is just value. Then you get a guy that just wants to be in the Jets building, wants to be a part of everything it means to be a Jet, so I think you get the right type of person and someone that looks forward to being there."
There is no doubt that the rookie edge rusher brings a skill set that could be very valuable to the Jets' defense. There is an opportunity on that depth chart for him to carve out an important role this year and become a key piece in the near future.
